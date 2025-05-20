•
>
External link
Facebook
Facebook Messenger
Full Screen
Google+
Le Iene
Instagram
LinkedIn
News
mostra di più
Twitter
WhatsApp
Close
Close
Home
Puntate
Le Iene Presentano Inside
Puntate Ieneyeh
Tutti i servizi
Le Iene
Segnalazioni
Pubblico
Mediaset Infinity
Loading…
{{^items.0.data.0}}
Nessun risultato
{{/items.0.data.0}} {{#items.0.data}}
{{ title }}
{{#type}}
{{/type}}
{{ date }}
{{/items.0.data}} {{#items.0.data.4}}
Vedi tutti
{{/items.0.data.4}}
Non è stato possibile recuperare i risultati
Le Iene: puntate, servizi e inchieste in onda su Italia1
Accedi
{{username}}
I tuoi dati
Esci
Menu
Play
Video |
20 maggio 2025
Il monologo di Luchè
"La società che ci vuole tutti uguali e che ha programmato i nostri cervelli mi aveva rapito. Ero lì, sul punto, un attimo prima del buio"
Guarda la puntata del 20 maggio
Altri servizi di questa puntata
{{#videos}}
{{ title }}
{{#type}}
{{/type}} {{^type}} {{/type}} {{#duration}}
{{ duration }} min
{{/duration}} {{#characters_varie}}
Varie
{{/characters_varie}} {{^characters_varie}}{{#characters.0}}
{{#characters}}{{#url}}
{{ last_name }}
{{/url}}{{^url}}
{{ last_name }}
{{/url}}{{/characters}}
{{/characters.0}}{{/characters_varie}}
{{ date }}
{{#views}}
{{ views }}
{{/views}}
{{/videos}}
Ultime puntate
{{ title }}
{{#type}}
{{/type}} {{^type}} {{/type}} {{#duration}}
{{ duration }} min
{{/duration}} {{#characters_varie}}
Varie
{{/characters_varie}} {{^characters_varie}}{{#characters.0}}
{{#characters}}{{#url}}
{{ last_name }}
{{/url}}{{^url}}
{{ last_name }}
{{/url}}{{/characters}}
{{/characters.0}}{{/characters_varie}}
{{ date }}
{{#views}}
{{ views }}
{{/views}}
{{ description }}
Vedi di più
Archivio Puntate
2025
2025
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Mag
Mag
{{#d}}
{{ n }}
{{/d}}
mar 20
mar 20
{{#u}}
{{ n }}
{{ d }}
{{/u}}